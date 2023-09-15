Jaisen E. Wellen, age 22 of St. Rose, IL, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Thursday, February 1, 2001, in Maryville, IL.

He was a member of the Carpenters Local #662, Freeburg, IL; National Wild Turkey Federation; Ducks Unlimited; and F.F.A. in High School.

Jaisen was born in Maryville, IL; grew up in St. Rose area. He graduated from Central Community High School in Breese, IL in 2019. Then he attended Kaskaskia Community College and joined the Carpenter Local #662 in 2020. He enjoyed watching the Cardinal Baseball team, collecting deer heads, ducks and geese mounts. He also was very active with hunting, fishing, grilling out, boating on Carlyle Lake and fixing things around the house. He was a good Catholic attending church regularly at St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose, IL, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL or at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL.

Survivors include: Father – Travis L. (Significant Other Jessica E. Manton) Wellen, Highland, IL; Mother – Stacie A. (Matthew) Richter, nee Weiss, St. Rose, IL; Brother – Chase M. Richter, St. Rose, IL; Aunt – Jennifer E. (Michael) Fruehling, Fort Bragg, NC; Aunt – Leah M. (Sam) Palazzolo, Kirkwood, MO; Aunt – Tara L. (Michael) Cory, Glen Carbon, IL; Paternal Grandfather – Lee J. Wellen, Highland, IL; Maternal Grandmother – Judy E. (Kevin E.) Vosholler, St. Rose, IL.

He was preceded in death by: Aunt – Tiffany L. Weiss – Died 3/22/2017; Paternal Grandmother – Lucy B. Wellen – Died 1/31/2020; Maternal Grandfather – Fred E. Weiss – Died 8/13/1993.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Spengel- Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-American Transplant.