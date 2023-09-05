James T. “JT” Beard Jr., 81, of Troy, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was born on July 18, 1942, in East St. Louis, IL, to James T. and Lorene (nee Perkins) Beard. In December of 1990, Jim married the love of his life Rose Beard.

Jim was a 50+ year member of Laborers Local 100 of East St. Louis. He was a loving husband, who spent countless hours working with Rose to maintain their large, beautiful yard. He was a good father who also selflessly took care of his mother and younger siblings after the passing of his father. He took great pride in his grandchildren and their many accomplishments. No matter what, he always had a $2 bill to give at every holiday, birthday, or special occasion.

He was a good friend to many, always willing to lend a helping hand. He took great joy sitting outside on his driveway and loved to welcome friends and family for a beer.

Jim was a good man, a selfless man who always focused on others. He is loved and will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Rose Beard, and his parents, James T. and Lorene Beard.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Jamey) Mesaros; stepsons, Matt (Marie) Shellenberg, Mike (Michelle) Shellenberg, Tony Shellenberg and John Shellenberg; grandchildren, Abigail and Kate Mesaros, Kate (Zach) Harring, Michael Shellenberg, Nathan Shellenberg; great grandson, Kyle Harring; siblings, Judy Lee, Steve (Lisa) Beard, Teresa Beard; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Star Reach, a serious fun camp at https://www.northstarreach.org/support/annual-fund. They provide camping experiences for children with chronic illness. His granddaughter Kate has been a regular volunteer at camp events.

Memorial Service: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Raymond Snider

A luncheon will follow at Lenjo’s.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL