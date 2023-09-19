Jill Lynn Dugan, 54, of Mulberry Grove, IL, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Jill was born December 12, 1968, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Gary L. and Dianne L. (Wilson) Siebert of Mulberry Grove. She married Randall David Dugan, on April 14, 1990, in Mulberry Grove, IL, and had been married for 33 blessed years.

She graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1987. She worked for Watsons and DeMoulin Brothers & Company before beginning a job at the Bond and Fayette County Shopper where she remained an add creator for 20 years. Preceding her job helping others at the Bond County Senior Center, she also worked as an archivist at the Bass-Mollet facility in Greenville.

Jill was a loving wife, mother, and grammy. With a smile that lit up an entire room, Jill blessed this world with a wonderful sense of happiness, home, family, and community. She greatly enjoyed helping others, going for daily walks outside, reading, and spending time with friends and loved ones. Always ensuring that her large family was healthy and fulfilled brought her the most joy. Jill shared her heart and happiness with everyone she came in contact with and this world was truly a better place with her in it.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, David Dugan.

She is survived by her parents, Gary Siebert of Mulberry Grove and Dianne Siebert of Mulberry Grove; her husband, Randy Dugan of Mulberry Grove; daughters, Megan (William) Kleiboeker of Hoffman, IL, Kelsey (Nick) Jarden of Gillespie, IL, Katelyn Dugan of Mulberry Grove; grandchildren, Emily, Logan, Aiden, and Klay; brother Donnie (Tammie) Siebert of Pocahontas, IL; mother-in-law, Ruth Dugan of Mulberry Grove; several brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm., Friday, September 22, 2023, First Church of Christ, 405 N. Maple St., Mulberry Grove, IL 62262.

Funeral: 10:30 am., Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the church, with Rev. Randy Whitehead officiating.

Burial: Maxey Cemetery, Maxey Cemetery Road, Smithboro, IL 62284, following the funeral service.

In Jill’s memory, the family asks that all donations please be given to the Randy & Jill Dugan Benefit Fund, c/o FNB Community Bank, PO Box 340, Mulberry Grove, IL 62262, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

