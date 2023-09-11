John Edward Faiss, age 59, of Carlyle, IL, born on September 16, 1963, in St Clair County, IL, died Friday, September 8, 2023, at his home in Carlyle, IL

John was an avid Rock and Roll fan, especially Led Zeppelin, as well as an avid motorcyclist. He was very proud of his Harley-Davidson Dynaglide.

He was preceded in death by his mother Hazel M. Faiss (nee Hayden) on January 15, 2006; his father Edward M. Faiss on September 2, 2019, and his beloved daughter Nicole Lynn Faiss on December 10, 2006.

John is survived by his sister Terri (Sam) Furfaro of St Jacob, IL; 3 nephews Sam (Shannon) Furfaro of Trenton, IL, Daniel (Kristine Hoxworth) Furfaro of Lebanon, IL, and Matthew (Danielle) Furfaro of Marine, IL., as well as numerous great nephews and nieces, family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Services are pending with Zieren Funeral Home, Carlyle, IL. Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.