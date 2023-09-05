Margaret ‘Margie’ Carter, 81, of Mulberry Grove, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at her home in Mulberry Grove surrounded by family.

Margaret was born November 8, 1941, Highland, IL, the daughter of Elvin D. and Daisy (Kohler) Maples. She married Terry Theodore Carter, in Mt. Vernon, IL and they were together for 62 years.

Margaret and Ted lived in several states before moving back to Illinois in 1966. They lived, locally, in Pocahontas, Assumption, Smithboro, for 26 years, and lastly, in Mulberry Grove.

She worked as a CNA for the Smithboro Nursing Home, Alhambra Nursing Home, Hillview Manor, and Fair Oaks Nursing Home, both located in Greenville. While working at Fair Oaks, she began nursing school; once she graduated, she started her nursing career at Greenville Regional Hospital, and later transferred back to Fair Oaks Nursing Home, from there, she retired in 2014.

Since retirement, she has enjoyed spending time with family, especially the grand & great grandchildren, gardening, and taking drives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; a son, Harlan Carter; and siblings, Dewayne and Bonnie Maples.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Diane) Carter of Tecumseh, MO, Warren (Judy) Carter of Greenville, IL, Terri (Delbert) Rench of Mulberry Grove, IL, Jennings Carter of Highland, IL, and Dedra Weil of Mulberry Grove, IL; grandchildren, Lyndsi (Jon), Ashley (Kody), Jason (Chloe), Josh (Kari), Jonathon (Samantha), Kevin, Shane (Megan), Megan (Josh), and Ryan (Betsy); great grandchildren, Jase, Dixie, Daisy, Keith, Ember, Gabe, Abigail, Thea, Maddie, Lilly, Owen, Austin, Olivia, Landon, Chase; and siblings, Vicky (Bill) Duckworth of Smithboro, IL, Johnnie (Lori) Maples of Mitchell, IL, Tammy Maples of Elkville, IL, Phillip Maples of Smithboro, IL, and Prudy (Ted) Edwards of Smithboro, IL; in-laws, Helen, Sue (Donnie), Jay, Eudora (Ralph), Robert (Edna), Lena (Bill), Roy (Trudy), and Darrell (Joyce).

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Sea Graves Cemetery, c/o 2620 Old National Trail, Greenville, IL 62246. In memory of Margaret, the family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts. The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.