Mary Ann Elizabeth “Pep” Korte, age 83, of Germantown, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born June 11, 1940 in Breese, a daughter of the late Sophie, nee Kohnen, and Joseph L. Leonard, Sr. Pep married Cyril “Cy” Korte on November 29, 1968 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and he preceded her in death on August 30, 2015.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Leonard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Amanda, nee Albers, Korte; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lorraine Korte, Lavern Korte, Evelyn Eversgerd, Al “Jr.” Eversgerd, and Shirley Eversgerd.

Pep is survived by her children, Buffy (Mark) Jansen of Germantown, Becky (Kelly) Vogel of Highland, and Cory (Melanie) Korte of Germantown; grandchildren, Jacob (Cassidy) Jansen, Jessica Jansen, Kristin (Zach) Zimmer, Destin (Friend Adrienne Brandt) Vogel, Griffen Korte, and Wyatt Korte; great-grandson, Remington Zimmer; siblings, Frank Leonard of Breese and Joseph (Paulette) Leonard, Jr., of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pep retired from BCMW in Carlyle, owned and operated Korte Strawberry for 17 years and pumpkins for 15 years. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and was an original member of the Spassfest Boomkessel Band.

Pep had a zest for life that was infectious. She loved going yard-saling, enjoyed dining out, and cherished leisurely car rides. Her eyes sparkled brightest during the holiday season, and she treasured every moment spent with her beloved grandkids. But what Pep will be most remembered for is her unwavering generosity. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone in need. Her family takes immense pride in knowing that Pep's giving nature lives on through her selfless act of becoming a tissue donor through Mid-America Transplant.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. Thomas Lugge presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Visitation will be Friday, September 8, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry or Germantown Fire Department and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.