Matthew K. Coach, age 80, of Damiansville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his home.

Born on March 15, 1943, in Charleston, West Virginia, Matthew was the son of the late Frank and Ruby Coach, nee Keeney. On March 16, 1968, he married Linda Waltrip in Wauconda, Illinois, and their loving union endured throughout the years.

In addition to his devoted wife, Linda Coach, of Damiansville, Matthew is survived by a daughter, Gwen (Steve) Fuehne of Damiansville; grandchildren, Grace, Matthew, and Evelyn Fuehne; brother-in-law, Frank Lambertus II of Huntington, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Waltrip of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.

Matthew was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Lambertus; brother, Frank Coach; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Ruth Waltrip; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Glenn Waltrip, Sallie (Edward) Panzer, Carole Bergstrom, and David (Dawn) Waltrip.

During his working years, Matt had a fulfilling career at Star Stainless in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and previously operated a Snap-On Tools route. He was a former member of the Presbyterian Church in Prenter, West Virginia, and actively contributed to the Boy Scouts of Prenter as a dedicated Boy Scouts Leader. An enthusiast of the outdoors, Matthew found joy in fishing, camping, working on cars, four-wheeling, and tinkering in his garage, where his creative mind engineered solutions with a unique touch.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Matthew's life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown, with Deacon Kevin Templin officiating.

Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.