Michael H. “Mike” Young, 68, of Highland, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was born on March 30, 1955, in Highland to Hayden and Angela (nee Geiger) Young.

Mike was born and raised in Highland, graduating from Highland High School in 1973. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from Centenary College in Shreveport, LA, in 1977, where he also played baseball for 4 years. Mike was a P.E. teacher and a coach for 20 plus years at various schools in Louisiana and Illinois in addition to holding several other jobs over the years. His true passion was coaching high school basketball.

He was a member of the Woodmen of The World Fraternal Organization, was a regular blood donor, and became an organ/tissue donor upon his death. He enjoyed fishing on the Geiger family farm ponds, cooking, and socializing. Mike liked watching baseball and college football and basketball on TV. “March Madness” was one of the highlights of his year. He loved the Fighting Irish and the Fighting Illini, and either loved or hated the LSU Tigers, depending on the day and his mood. He was one of those rare individuals who could be considered a fan of both the Cardinals and the Cubs, also depending on the day and his mood. He was an avid reader, reading anything and everything he could find including encyclopedias. He liked to philosophize, and he loved Stag Beer; for Mike, beer drinking and philosophizing went hand-in-hand.

Mike was friendly and outgoing. He never met a stranger, as he could talk to anyone and was never afraid to share his opinion. He was big and boisterous, but also extremely soft-hearted and loyal. Mike will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayden and Angela Young; brother, Mark Young, in infancy.

Mike is survived by his sisters, Jacquelyn “Jackie” (Billy) Royer, of Lake Charles, LA, Patricia “Patti” (Rodney) Naylor, of Springfield, IL; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (James-Allen) McPheeters, Jamie (Ryan) Monceaux, Hayden “Wade” Naylor, Peyton Naylor; two great nieces; two great nephews; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to the Highland American Legion Post 439 for the Baseball Program; when making out a check, please put “Baseball” in the memo, or, to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.

Visitation: Monday, September 25, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Monday, September 25, 2023, 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Pastor Chuck Kurfman

Interment: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, 10:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL