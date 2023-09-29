Oscar E. Britt Jr., age 98, son of Oscar E. and Edna “Lucy” Britt was born on September 16, 1925, in Pocahontas, Illinois. Oscar passed away on September 17, 2023, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Illinois.

Oscar moved from Pocahontas to Greenville with his parents and three sisters when he was in high school. After high school he worked at DeMoulin’s in Greenville and then Wick’s Pipe Organ Factory in Highland, Illinois where he worked for 30 plus years. He retired from Wick’s Pipe Organ Factory in 1987. On February 14, 1948, Oscar and Lola Mae Redding were married in Pocahontas, Illinois. They established their home and raised their daughters in Pocahontas. Oscar and Lola enjoyed 54 years of marriage until Lola passed away in February 2002.

On April 5, 2003, Oscar and Marjory Brown were married. They shared 20 years of marriage.

Oscar enjoyed woodworking, playing golf, Cardinal baseball games, playing Pinochle and spending Labor Day weekends at Little Grassy with family and friends. Oscar and Lola enjoyed taking their camping trailer to Texas to spend winters in a warmer climate.

Oscar was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He got the most pleasure from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. They all held a special place in his heart. He was truly a family man.

Oscar was a man of faith, and he wasn’t shy about standing up for his beliefs. He was an active member of the Pocahontas United Methodist Church. He was an amazing man who loved his Lord and shared His word with all those around him.

Oscar will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lola Britt; parents, Oscar E. and Lucy Britt; sisters Dorothy (Bob) Gillespie, Margaret (George) Brown and Marian (Shorty) Marcoot.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Marjory Britt; daughters Sandra (Donald) Bird of Gilbert, AZ, and Mary (Michael) Combs of Centennial, CO; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Visitation: Friday, October 6, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, Illinois, and Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at the Pocahontas United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, Illinois

Funeral Service: Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 11:00 am, at the Pocahontas United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, Illinois

Clergy: Pastor Raymond Snider

Interment: Robinson Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, Illinois