Ruth A. Trobaugh

Ruth A. (Paisley) Trobaugh of rural Greenville, passed away on Aug. 19, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A private family service was held on Aug. 22, at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, officiated by the Rev. Dawson Miller. Interment followed at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville, and Mrs. Trobaugh was laid to rest between her husband and her father.

Mrs. Trobaugh was born to Alve M. and Sylvia Ruth (Smith) Paisley on Dec. 18, 1928, in Highland. She was raised on the former Paisley farm, where she lived her entire life. After attending Elm Point School, she graduated from Reno High School.

She met Ernie Trobaugh, and they were married on Feb. 22, 1947, sharing more than 64 years of marriage before he passed away on Oct. 7, 2011. The couple built their life farming, raising Black Angus cattle and most importantly, raising their two daughters. Mrs. Trobaugh was a hard worker and a devoted and selfless wife and mother. She was a member of the Baptist faith.

Her legacy lives on in her survivors, two daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” Grove of Litchfield and Charlene “Cheri” (husband Brad) Ozee of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Kristi (husband Travis) Rogers, Matthew (fiancee Ariel) Ozee and Abby (husband Barry) Wright; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Olivia, Grace and Andrew.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother.

The family suggests memorials to VITAS Health Care, Suite 100, 16 Executive Drive, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or to Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 400 E. Hillview, Greenville, IL 62246.