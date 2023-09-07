Sandra L. Phillips, age 63 of Carlyle, passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Mrs. Phillips was born in Alton on October 1st, 1959, to the late Charles and Mary (Dilback) Greer. She married John Phillips in Carlyle on December 30, 2009.

Sandra loved to read books, complete word puzzles, and work on home crafts.

Her survivors include her husband, John Phillips; her son, Shaun Lee Crafton; her grandchildren, Skylar Crafton and Steve Crafton; her brother, Michael “Mickey” Greer, her nieces and nephews, Katrese Schnur and husband Matt, and Jason Leibensperger and wife Ashley; great nieces and nephews, Blakely Schnur, Ethan Wiggins, Jaxon Leibensperger; and her sister-in-law, Barb Greer.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Spencer Crafton; her brother; Ed Greer; and her sister, Nerissa Sanders and husband Bobby Ray.

A memorial service for Sandra L. Phillips will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sandra will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.