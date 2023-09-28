Sara A. McCoy, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at daughter's home in Sorento, IL.

She was born on Saturday, July 12, 1941, in Odin, IL, the daughter of Fredrick and Rosalie (nee Hall) Stein.

On Sunday, October 11, 1959, she married James Wesley McCoy at Salem, Illinois, who passed away on Friday, January 5, 2007. She was a member of Marine Sportsman’S Club.

Sara was born in Odin, IL and graduated from Odin High School in 1959. In high school she worked for a nursing home. After graduation she was married in October. The lived in Centralia, IL; then briefly in Chicago, IL; Springfield, IL for six years; then moved to Highland, IL in 1977 and has been there ever since. She worked at Drda Electric in Edwardsville, IL for several years and then for Faith Countryside Homes, Highland, IL for close to ten years. Her husband was an undercover agent for Illinois State Police. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, they visited every state in the United States except for Hawaii. She collected Asian Dolls and ornamental plates. Her #1 hobby was fishing and she enjoyed bowling. The loves of her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include: Daughters – Stacie D. (Richard, Sr.) Applegate, Sorento, IL; Kellie E. (Significant Other Brian Kelly) McCoy, Fenton, MO; Grandchildren – Lauren A. (Darrick) Hays, Edwardsville, IL; Colt J. (Ashley) Witschie, Millstadt, IL; Vivian T. Min, Fenton, MO; Step Grandchildren – Richard (Ericka) Applegate, Jr., OK; Amber (Derek) Tinarwo, Caseyville, IL; Ashley Baldwin, Greenville, IL; Great Grandchildren – Christopher J. Witschie, Millstadt, IL; Bennett D. Hays, Edwardsville, IL; Mara D. Hays, Edwardsville, IL; Step Great Grandchildren – Ethan; Kylie; Aubrey; Ian; Ilyse; Brothers – Robert Stein, Edinburg, IL; William (Linda) Stein, Carlyle, IL

She was preceded in death by: Father – Fredrick Stein; Mother – Rosalie Hazel Stein, nee Hall; Husband – James W. "Jim" McCoy – Died 1/05/2007; Brother – Dale Stein.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.