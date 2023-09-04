Sharon B.E. Weaver, 81, of Donnellson, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylor Springs.

Sharon was born April 8, 1942, in Chicago, the daughter of Raymond and Bertha Esther (Lawrence) Bagus. She graduated from Jones Commercial High School in Chicago. Sharon married Hoyt Eugene Weaver on May 16, 1964, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on October 15, 1998.

Sharon graduated from Calumet College with her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She went on to teach computer science at Ivy Tech in Valparaiso, IN. When she and Hoyt relocated to Central Illinois, she began teaching at Graham Correctional Center, where she would retire from after more than 10 years of service. Sharon loved her job, and always treated the inmates with compassion and respect. She was a longtime member of the Panama Methodist Church. Sharon was also a talented quilter and loved sewing and scrapbooking.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon is survived by her children, Sheryl (husband, Mark) Reynolds of Sorento, and Jeff Weaver of Springfield; grandchildren, Mark (wife, Errin) Reynolds, Jr., Matthew (wife, Laura) Reynolds, Jannel Wood, and Zachary (wife, Kaylee) Weaver; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Jerome Bagus of Palatine, and Lillian (husband, Kenneth Skahn) Bagus of Aspers, PA; special nephew, Adam Bagus; and a great niece and a great nephew.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 11:00-12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

The funeral ceremony will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ray Snider officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, or Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314.

