Shirley J. Langenhorst, age 72, of St. Rose, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 11, 1951 in Centralia, a daughter of the late Cyril and Dolores, nee Holtmann, Poettker. Shirley married Leon Langenhorst on May 12, 1972 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and he survives.

In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children, Kimberly (Todd) Pryor of Highland and Keith (Brook) Langenhorst of St. Rose; grandchildren, Garrett and Carter Pryor, Brycen, Kyler, and Ellie Langenhorst; siblings, Doris (Brandon) Phillips of Centralia, Ken (Terri) Poettker of Centralia, Sharon (Michael) Bacca of Minneola, FL, Deb Lake of Breese, Jerry (Laura) Poettker of West Cliff, CO, Dennis (friend Sandy Munro) Poettker of Mascoutah, and Lori Hankins of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Arlene (Jack) Cassady of Versailles, Mary Gaffner of Pocahontas, Trudy (Dave Rottmann) Langenhorst of Highland, Helen (Lester) Huels of Carlyle, Sharon (fiance Jeff Carroll) Kauling of Carlyle, Alice (Don) Schwierjohn of Breese, Vincent W. Langenhorst of Beaver Prairie, Douglas (Angelinas) Langenhorst of Madrid, Spain, Barbara (David) Hempen of Carlyle, and Michael Langenhorst of Beaver Prairie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vincent F. and Dolores J., nee Rakers, Langenhorst.

Shirley’s journey in this life led her to work as a dedicated mail clerk for Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, and she later retired as a workers’ compensation claims adjuster for Hortica Floral Insurance. Her faith was an essential part of her life, as she was a devoted member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality. She also served on the St. Rose Catholic Church parish council and was a member of the St. Rose Development Club.

Shirley had a passion for creating homemade salsa, canning vegetables, and exploring new destinations through her travels.

She was a loyal presence at her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering them on with unwavering support. However, her greatest joy in life was found in the loving embrace of her cherished grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese and again on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or the donor’s choice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.