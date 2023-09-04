Tad Flowers, age 74 of Greenville, passed away at his home Wednesday, August 30, 2023, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church with Dwain DePew and Darryl Bolen officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service at 11:30. Memorials may be made during visitation to the church or Fillmore Cemetery or can be mailed to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak, Greenville, IL 62246.

David Nathan “Tad” Flowers was born September 19, 1948, in Vandalia, Illinois. He is the son of Creole Udell and Genevieve (Beeson) Flowers. Tad grew up in Filmore, Illinois and attended public school and high school his freshman year. The family moved to Nakomis, Illinois where Tad graduated high school.

Tad served our country during the Vietnam era on the 183rd Tactical Dispensary. He was honorably discharged from the United State Air Force. Tad attended and graduated from Greenville College (now Greenville University) with a degree in business.

Tad and Diane (Taulbee) were united in marriage on November 16, 1968. They moved to Greenville in 1971, where Tad started to work at Bass – Mollett Publishers. He became an owner and worked for the company for 50 years. In retirement, he has continued to enjoy golf, spending time with family and friends and being a wonderful grandpa.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Diane Christine (Taulbee) Flowers, 2 sons: Tadd Flowers and wife Jocelyn and Dustin Flowers, 2 very special grandchildren: Gabriel and Jasmine. Also surviving are his 2 brothers: Duane Flowers and wife Linda of St. Louis and Steve Flowers and wife Judy of Greenville.

Visit www.donnellwiegand.com to share a memory, picture, or send the family a condolence.