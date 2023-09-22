Tronda D. Gillespie, 78, of Highland, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 25, 1945, at home in Risco, MO, to Gerald and Wanda (nee Hoxworth) Hinze. She married the love of her life, W. Joe Gillespie Jr., on May 10, 1963, at the E & R Church, now EvUCC, in Highland, IL.

Tronda has been living in Highland since 1962 and graduated from Highland High School in 1963. She owned and ran a successful beauty shop out of her home for 10 years, then worked for Walmart as a Customer Service Manager for 20 years until she retired in 2006.

She enjoyed going to car cruises with her husband, going out to eat, and watching old western movies and tv shows. Tronda had a love for hummingbirds and always made sure her feeders were stocked. A kind and determined woman, Tronda always knew what she wanted and wasn’t afraid to go after it. She loved her family and her poodles, Angel, Mitzy, and Molly. a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, Tronda will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Wanda Hinze.

Tronda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe Gillespie Jr., of Highland, IL; son, W. Joe (Janet) Gillespie III, of Highland, IL; granddaughter, Alayna (significant other, Eddie) Gillespie; sister, Carolyn Robinson; nieces, Carol Weiss and Billie Hofmann.

Memorial donations can be made to the Metro East Humane Society or HSHS Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Visitation: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, ILFuneral Service: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Pastor Bill Kapp

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL