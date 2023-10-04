Betty J. Stover, 88, of Highland, passed away on October 2, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, IL.



Betty was born May 3, 1935, the daughter of Benjamin and Ethel (Stickles) Christian. She married Curtis ‘Smokey’ Sylvester Stover, on October 3, 1953, in Alton, IL and they were blessed with one day shy of 70 years together.

After graduating Royalton High School, in 1953, Betty married the love of her life.

Although she worked briefly at a sewing factory in St. Louis, Mo, Betty was primarily a homemaker. She raised her six children in a household full of love, commitment, humor, and a lot of Elvis Presley music. She was very family oriented but wasn’t afraid to be a little onery and mischievous, which was often preceded by a twinkle in her eye. She was an angel on earth. She was an excellent singer and artist, had the best laugh and smile, loved to embroider, fish, garden, and just enjoy life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Brenda and Barbara, infant brother, Benjamin, and infant grandson, Matthew Allen Belcher.



Surviving Betty are her husband, Curtis ‘Smokey’ Stover of Greenville, IL; children, Anita Mae (Philip) Carey of Kaneohe, HI, Brenda Kaye (Steve) Tooley of Highland, IL, Linda Faye (David) Altom of Pocahontas, IL, Curtis Ray (Debbie) Stover of Hinesville, GA, Brian (Vickey) Clay stover of Patoka, IL. Russell Jay Stover of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Michelle (Dwight), Eddy Jr., Tina, Crystal, Aaron, Rachel, Kevin, Dena, Bambi, Tahlia; many great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister Beverly (Kenny) Busch of Christopher, IL; and a child of the heart, Kay (Jim) Woods of Granite City, IL.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm., Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Assalley Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral: 10:00 am., Monday, October 9, 2023, at Assalley Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246, with the Rev. Richard Stover, officiating.

Burial: at Greene Cemetery, following the funeral.

The family asks that donations be given to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, in memory of Betty.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Springfield, IL 62704. Website: alz.org/illinois



The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.



Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.