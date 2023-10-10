Catherine Carter, age 97 of Worden, IL, died Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Deceased’s Residence in Worden, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, February 2, 1926, in Edwardsville, IL, the daughter of Louis and Mary (nee Coleman) Puncher.

Ms. Carter was born and raised at Edwardsville, IL. She worked 37 years at Olin, Alton, IL, and retired as a cap operator in the cap department in the primer (primers for shot gun shells). She enjoyed watching television. She liked travelling, travelled to 11 countries; and collect cups.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Mary C. (James) Raulston, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Raymond L. (Sandy) Carter, Sorento, IL

Daughter – Cristine L. Griffing, Worden, IL

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huntingson’s Disease Society or American Diabetes Association.

Complete Obituary To Follow