Chris Marshall, age 47, of Highland, passed away Friday, September 29, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Chris was born on January 29, 1976, in Belleville, Illinois, to Brenda Santel and the late Alex “Butch” Marshall. On September 11, 1999, he married his high school sweetheart, Jamie Hibbs, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton, cementing a love story that would span over two decades.

Chris is survived by his mother, Brenda Santel, and her partner Eric Griffin of Highland; his devoted wife, Jamie Marshall of Highland; his cherished children, Molly Marshall of Seattle, Megan Marshall, and Kenzie Marshall, all of Highland; his siblings, Hunter (Shayla) Marshall of Highland, Lana (Zach Sego) Wise of Dupo, Brooke (Brian) Phagan of Seattle, Talia Marshall of Highland, Kylee (Mike Long) Marshall of Highland, Cole Marshall of Wyoming, and Shawn (Belinda) Marshall of Beckemeyer; his mother-in-law, Tina Flagg, and her husband Luke of Pocahontas; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael (Nikki) Hibbs, Steven (Angelina) Hibbs, Christopher (Hannah) Flagg, all of Pocahontas; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved Great Dane, Katniss Ever Dane.

Chris was the proud owner and operator of Lane Zero Pro Shop at Hi-Top Bowl in Highland. He was an active member of the Greater Carlyle Bowling Association, a testament to his passion for the sport of bowling. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, including watching Sponge Bob, immersing himself in the world of Harry Potter and Breaking Bad, listening to audio books and bass-heavy music, and proudly displaying his tattoos and piercings. He was a devoted fan of Jack Morris, with his favorite number being 47, symbolizing his unwavering dedication.

Chris Marshall will be remembered not only for his business acumen and love for bowling but also for his warm heart, infectious laughter, and the love he showered upon his family and friends. His memory will forever resonate in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Celebration of Chris’s Life will be Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Hi-Top Bowl in Highland. Story telling will begin at 5:00 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to share their favorite memory of Chris.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks may be made to Jamie Marshall) and will be received at the Celebration of Life or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.