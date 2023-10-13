Dale Wildhaber, age 78 of Saint Jacob, IL, died Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Thursday, November 16, 1944, in Highland, IL, the son of Albert and Viola (nee Prott) Wildhaber.

On Saturday, May 8, 1965, he married Christine E. M. Wildhaber nee Morrison at St. Louis, MO, who survives.

He was a Retired Captain from St. Jacob Fire Department and Woodman of the World Highland Camp 105.

Born in Highland, grew up in St. Jacob. A Triad High School graduate in 1962. Worked the shipping department at Mid USA Cycle Parts for 9 years. Previously worked as an operator for 22 years in oil field for Warrior Oil. He served and retired as Captain from the St. Jacob Fire Department after 20 years. He enjoyed a big garden and Nascar, especially Dale Earnhart. He traveled to Europe, Canada, and Alaska along with the Southern and Western states. Dale kept busy and enjoyed the grandchildren’s sporting events. In his younger years, he had played softball with the Krotz Team.

Survivors include:

Wife – Christine E. M. Wildhaber, nee Morrison, Saint Jacob, IL

Son – Jeffrey Dale Wildhaber, Saint Jacob, IL

Son – Scott A. (Kimberly) Wildhaber, Troy, IL

Granddaughter – Samantha C. (Fiance-Dylan Peach) Wildhaber, Mt. Vernon, IN

Grandchild – Andrew J. Wildhaber (twin), Troy, IL

Grandchild – Sydney M. Wildhaber (twin), Troy, IL.

Brother – Olin E. Wildhaber, Marine, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Albert L. Wildhaber – Died 6/12/1986

Mother – Viola L. Wildhaber, nee Prott – Died 1974, Saint Jacob, IL

Brother – Alvin A. Wildhaber, Highland, IL

Sister – Marian H. Ammann – Died 12/25/2014, Highland, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob Fire Department.