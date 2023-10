Danny Lee Leidner, age 72 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away at his home Wednesday night, October 4, 2023, in Mulberry Grove, illinois.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Mulberry Grove Cemetery. The family welcomes all to attend. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.