Darlene H. Rode, age 87 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.
She was born on Sunday, April 5, 1936, in Hamel, IL, the daughter of Louis and Malinda (nee Ziegler) Klenke.
On Sunday, February 21, 1960, she married Leo F. Rode at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville, Illinois, who survives.
She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ; Grantfork UCC Women’s Guild; Hitz Memorial Home Auxiliary.
Darlene was born in Hamel Township and attended Quercus Grove and Columbia Schools. She had worked at a grocery store in Hamel, IL. After her marriage she lived in Hamel and in 1962, she and her husband moved to a farm east of Grantfork, IL. As a farm wife and mother, she helped with the milking, drove tractors and the combine, and enjoyed gardening. Mrs. Rode was a member of the Grantfork United Church of Christ and she was also a member of the Madison County Farm Bureau. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served on the Church Council. She served on the Hitz Memorial Home Auxiliary Board for many years. She enjoys playing the accordion at Hitz Memorial Home, retiring at that at age 80 years old.
Survivors include:
Husband – Leo F. Rode, Pocahontas, IL
Son – Rick L. (Suzanne) Rode, Loudon, TN
Son – Alan R. (Tami) Rode, Highland, IL
Son – Terry L. (Nicole) Rode, Pocahontas, IL
Son – Paul D. (Judi) Rode, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild – Justin (Chelsey) Rode
Grandchild – Jordan (Linda) Rode
Grandchild – Malinda (Ronald) Russ
Grandchild – Amber (Joey) Mettler
Grandchild – Devin (Marissa) Rode
Grandchild – Casandra (Dustin) Emig
Grandchild – Alex Rode
Grandchild – Blake Rode
Grandchild – Addison Rode
Great Grandchild – Kara Littlefield
Great Grandchild – Rylan Rode
Great Grandchild – Reis Rode
Great Grandchild – Levi Rode
Great Grandchild – Oliver Rode
Great Grandchild – Arlo Rode
Great Grandchild – Jaxon Mettler
Great Grandchild – Lyle Mettler
Great Grandchild – Danielle Rode
Great Grandchild – Ryan Rode
Great Grandchild – Orville Russ
Step Great Grandchild – Veronica Russ
Step Great Grandchild – Zaden White
Sister-In-Law – Martha Klenke, Alhambra, IL
Sister-In-Law – Doris “Dody” Klenke, Granite City, IL.
.
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Louis Wilhelm Klenke
Mother – Malinda Katherine (nee Ziegler) Klenke
Sister – Louise E. (Norman) Woods
Sister – Edna M. (Edmond) Eberhart
Brother – Hilbert C. (Verna) Klenke
Brother – Wilmer A. Klenke
Brother – Edwin L. (Ruth) Klenke
Brother – Lester L. Klenke
Sister – Gladys L. (Don) Wilkening
Sister – Ella L. (Ernest) Ostendorf
Brother – Earl R. (Doris) Klenke.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Chirst, Hitz Memorial Home, Hospice of Southern Illinois, Shriners Hospitals for Children or donor’s choice.