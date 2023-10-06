Darlene H. Rode, age 87 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

She was born on Sunday, April 5, 1936, in Hamel, IL, the daughter of Louis and Malinda (nee Ziegler) Klenke.

On Sunday, February 21, 1960, she married Leo F. Rode at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville, Illinois, who survives.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ; Grantfork UCC Women’s Guild; Hitz Memorial Home Auxiliary.

Darlene was born in Hamel Township and attended Quercus Grove and Columbia Schools. She had worked at a grocery store in Hamel, IL. After her marriage she lived in Hamel and in 1962, she and her husband moved to a farm east of Grantfork, IL. As a farm wife and mother, she helped with the milking, drove tractors and the combine, and enjoyed gardening. Mrs. Rode was a member of the Grantfork United Church of Christ and she was also a member of the Madison County Farm Bureau. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served on the Church Council. She served on the Hitz Memorial Home Auxiliary Board for many years. She enjoys playing the accordion at Hitz Memorial Home, retiring at that at age 80 years old.

Survivors include:

Husband – Leo F. Rode, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Rick L. (Suzanne) Rode, Loudon, TN

Son – Alan R. (Tami) Rode, Highland, IL

Son – Terry L. (Nicole) Rode, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Paul D. (Judi) Rode, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Justin (Chelsey) Rode

Grandchild – Jordan (Linda) Rode

Grandchild – Malinda (Ronald) Russ

Grandchild – Amber (Joey) Mettler

Grandchild – Devin (Marissa) Rode

Grandchild – Casandra (Dustin) Emig

Grandchild – Alex Rode

Grandchild – Blake Rode

Grandchild – Addison Rode

Great Grandchild – Kara Littlefield

Great Grandchild – Rylan Rode

Great Grandchild – Reis Rode

Great Grandchild – Levi Rode

Great Grandchild – Oliver Rode

Great Grandchild – Arlo Rode

Great Grandchild – Jaxon Mettler

Great Grandchild – Lyle Mettler

Great Grandchild – Danielle Rode

Great Grandchild – Ryan Rode

Great Grandchild – Orville Russ

Step Great Grandchild – Veronica Russ

Step Great Grandchild – Zaden White

Sister-In-Law – Martha Klenke, Alhambra, IL

Sister-In-Law – Doris “Dody” Klenke, Granite City, IL.

.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Louis Wilhelm Klenke

Mother – Malinda Katherine (nee Ziegler) Klenke

Sister – Louise E. (Norman) Woods

Sister – Edna M. (Edmond) Eberhart

Brother – Hilbert C. (Verna) Klenke

Brother – Wilmer A. Klenke

Brother – Edwin L. (Ruth) Klenke

Brother – Lester L. Klenke

Sister – Gladys L. (Don) Wilkening

Sister – Ella L. (Ernest) Ostendorf

Brother – Earl R. (Doris) Klenke.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Chirst, Hitz Memorial Home, Hospice of Southern Illinois, Shriners Hospitals for Children or donor’s choice.