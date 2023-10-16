Dave Roberson, 68, of Donnellson, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at his residence.

Dave was born August 9, 1955, in East St. Louis, the son of Claude and Helen (Fink) Roberson. He married Lori (O’Dell) Littrell on December 26, 1973, in Greenville. They later divorced but remained lifelong friends. Dave worked for many years for 7 Up in St. Louis, and then Eagle Zinc in Schramm City.

In his retirement he owned and operated his own carpentry business, D & L Home Remodel.

Dave was carefree, happy-go-lucky, and always put his family first. He was a jack of all trades, but especially loved attending rodeos, horseback riding, boating, camping, and fishing. Dave was a member of the Sorento Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Claude L. “Sonny” Roberson, Jr., Edward Roberson, and Daniel Roberson.

Dave is survived by his children, Corey (wife, Julie) Roberson of Donnellson, and Becky (Joshua Bergman) Wheat of Lesterville, MO; grandchildren, Kristan Walker of Litchfield, Ashley (Pedro) Ivery of Virginia Beach, VA, Shelby Roberson of Virginia Beach, VA, and Korey Ann Roberson of Sorento; and great grandchildren, Kyleigh, Jase, Zoey, Ryder, Braden, and Pedro Jr.

Dave will be cremated, and a private graveside ceremony will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm St, Greenville, IL 62246, or American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Dave, or to offer condolences to his family.