Donald W. Allen age 69 of Greenville, passed away at 1:58 a.m. Monday, October 16, 2023 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Woburn Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Logue officiating. The family will receive friends there from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Reno with flag folding by V.F.W. Post 1377. For those who desire memorials in Donald’s memory may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer fund at the service or at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

After serving his country Donald worked at the Hillsboro Department of Corrections as a guard.

Donald Wayne Allen, the son of Joy Maxine Sybert Allen and Donald Ohren Allen, was born on June 26, 1954 in Highland Hospital. Don grew up in Greenville and attended the public schools and Greenville High School. Don answered his country’s call by joining the United States Navy on December 27, 1975 in Edwardsville, Il, and was raised to the rank of E-4 serving overseas for 2 years, 6 months and 10 days. He was honorably discharged on June 16, 1975.

Donald is survived by his children Anthony Allen of Norfolk, Virginia, Shane, Joshua, Ashley, Marisa, Nathaniel, and sister Kim (Tim) Ellsworth of Donnellson, IL.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents Joy and Donald Allen.