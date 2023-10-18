Dorothy T. “Gert” Sidwell, nee Sommers, age 74, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born February 27, 1949 in Beckemeyer, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy, nee Schroer, Sommers. She married Morris D. Sidwell on June 26, 1968 in Breese and he preceded her in death on April 27, 1999.

Gert is survived by her special friend of twenty-three years, Ron Hegger of Breese; children, Rob (Rita) Sidwell of Highland, Chris “Birdy” (Debbie) Sidwell of Germantown, Becky (Eric) Brown of O’Fallon, Rhonda (Paul) Biver of Trenton, and Bill (friend, Linda) Hegger of Highland; grandchildren, Trent and Ava Sidwell, Alex and Jonah Brown, Luke, Joey, and Olivia Biver, and Alice Hegger; siblings, Larry Sommers of Massachusetts, Marvin (Sue) Sommers of New Mexico, Bobby (Mary Ann) Sommers of Oklahoma, and Mike (friend, Dee Weathers) Sommers of Breese; sister-in-law, Linda (Mark) Korsmeyer of Alhambra; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and numerous friends of the Hegger family.

Gert was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris; grandson, Cody Sidwell; siblings, Carol Sommers, Alan Sommers, and Joyce Sommers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Estelle, nee Meskil, Sidwell; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Gert dedicated over forty years of her life to Arrow Group Industries in Breese before retiring. Her retirement allowed her to indulge in her passion for bingo and enjoy camping and playing cards with her loved ones. Gert’s heart belonged to her family, and she cherished every moment spent with them, especially with her adored grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Monday, October 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Stephen AuBuchon officiating. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, October 23, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.