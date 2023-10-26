Douglas G. Maassen, 64, of Albers, died Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born December 29, 1958 in Sioux Center, IA, the son of Marinus and Jennie, nee Kooiman, Maassen. He married Donna R. Gaul July 12, 1985 in Blytheville, AR and she survives in Albers.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his mother, Jennie Maassen of Rock Valley, IA; his three sons, Nicholas Maassen of Albers, Ryan (Shae) Maassen of Troy, and Derek (Kylee) Maassen of Shiloh; four grandchildren, Mia Jane, Miles Richard, Cade Michael, and Owen Douglas; his siblings; Sandi (Steve) Anderson, Butch (Karen) Maassen, Mike (Liane) Maassen, Brad (Mike) Maassen, Larry (Pam) Maassen, Leanne (Doug) Bliek, and Brent (Carisa) Maassen; brothers-inlaw and sisters-in-law, Mike & Beth Stumm, Becky Gaul, and Charley & Ann Stumm; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard & Mary Gaul.

Mr. Maassen retired from the United States Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant after 26 years of service working as a Fuels Specialist. He was a member of the Albers American Legion Post 1026. Doug enjoyed fishing, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and woodworking. He and his wife, Donna would love going to Carlyle and watching the birds and animals in nature, and also going to the lake and watching all the people trying to maneuver in and out of the water; but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and will be received at the funeral home.

