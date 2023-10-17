E. Carl Houchlei, 60, of Sorento, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023, as a result of a car accident.

Carl was born June 13, 1963, in Sorento, the son of Elmer Leo and Vina Louise (Saathoff) Houchlei. He graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1981 and worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years. Carl most recently operated a backhoe for Fred’s Greenhouse in Sorento.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer.

Carl is survived by his mother, Vina L. Houchlei of Sorento; children, Sarah (husband, Jeffrey) Greene of San Francisco, CA, Emily Kate (husband, Paul) Kelley of Greenville, and Cory Houchlei of Greenville; grandchildren, Bramble, Maddox, Alexis, Evry, and Daryn; sister, Tammie Potts of Hillsboro; several nieces and nephews; and his Great Dane and faithful companion, Air Force.

Visitation & Ceremony of Remembrance: The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. The ceremony of remembrance will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: International Foundation for CDKL5, P.O. Box 926, Wadsworth, OH 44282.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Carl, or to offer condolences to his family.