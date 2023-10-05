Fannie “Mary” Burdette, age 95 of Greenville, passed away Sunday evening, October 1, 2023, at Helia Healthcare of Hillsboro.

Fannie Mary, the daughter of William Canalas Cantley and Leotta (Hager) Cantley, was born September 29, 1928, in Brounland, West Virginia. Mary was married to Raymond Lee Burdette in Charleston West Virginia July 24, 1954. He preceded her in death.

Mary was the mother of Donald Paintiff, who preceded her in death and mother of Jerry L. Shingleton (wife Rita) of Memphis, Tennessee. She was grandmother to Shawn Paintiff (Shane) of Brownstown and E. J. Paintiff, (Sarah) of Smiths Grove, KY. Great-grandmother of Codie, Morganne, and Shayla all of Bowling Green, KY and great-great-grandmother of 8.

Mrs. Burdette was a long-time member of Liberty Baptist Church where she was also a Sunday school teacher for many years. Mrs. Burdette worked as waitress for The Purity Cafe in Greenville for 12 years before leaving to become a full-time home maker, Sunday school teacher and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, playing piano and singing gospel hymns for several churches around Bond and the surrounding counties. In 2005, she moved into town, from the farm she shared for 50 years with husband Raymond. Once in town, Mary spent much of her time at the Bond County Senior’s Center.

Graveside services will be held Monday, October 9, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery in Mulberry Grove. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until service time at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. In leu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lemuel Rhodes Foundation or the Bond County Senior’s Center in Greenville.