George C. Wilkerson, 65, of Salem, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2023, in his barn doing what he loved, trimming horses.

He was born June 27, 1958 in Breese, the son of George C. Wilkerson, Sr. and Odetta (Eblin) Wilkerson. He married Marikay Taylor in August of 1990 and she preceded him in death on June 29, 2016.

George is survived by his special friend and companion: Jennifer Newman of Alma; his four children: Brent Taylor and wife Kendra of Salem, Sara Ulrey and husband Mike of Salem, Matt Taylor and fiancé A.J. Smith of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Jesse Wilkerson and fiancé Leanna Meyer of Keysport; six grandchildren: Charlee, Jaq, Seth, Emma, John and Bailey; three sisters: Sarah Wilkerson of Newton, Polly Wilkerson and husband Gene Cook of Salem, and Ruby Willison of Harrisburg; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and clients.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

George worked as a Farrier. He served the surrounding areas for nearly 40 years. He was a true horse whisperer and would always greet his clients with a smile.

George was an avid reader. He enjoyed going deer hunting and going horseback riding. He served as a Shriner and a Mason. George also served on the Local Laborers and the Operating Engineers Local 520.

George was a Man of God. Family was George’s biggest priority in his life, no matter what was going on he would always be right there. He cherished the memories and time he was able to spend with his family, friends, and his four-legged companion: Miz Bleu and horse: Scout.

Per George’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a Visitation will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home in Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and/or Wounded Warriors and will be accepted at the Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home at 310 North Broadway/ PO Box 97, Salem, Illinois 62881, (618)548-1234, who is honored to be of service to George’s Family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland Funeral Homes Facebook Page.