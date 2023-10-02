Jean Dell Kehrer (nee Berberich) 78, of New Baden, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 at her home. She was born December 14, 1944, in Belleville, IL, the daughter of Eugene and Marcella “Dell” (nee Maxfield) Berberich. She married Daniel Lee Kehrer August 11, 1962, and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2021.

Jeanne is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Kevin) Huelsmann of Trenton; three grandchildren, Kollin (Anne) Huelsmann of Germantown, Alexander Huelsmann of Trenton, and Vanesa (Ryan) Zierman of Jerusalem; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Everly Huelsmann, and Zade, Aubrey and Jolee Huelsmann; one brother, Gary (Angela) Berberich of Clover, SC; a sister-in-law, Joan Krausz of New Baden; nieces, Michelle (Daniel) Bradley, Kristen (Jon) Farmer and Erin (Chris) Delaski; nephews, Steven (Jane) Kehrer and Robert (Susan) Kehrer. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Ruth Billhartz; and dear friends, Tim and Jana Grass.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Kehrer II; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Myrtle (Stolte) Kehrer; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ralph (Skip) and Jean (Ford) Kehrer and Marvin Krausz.

Jeanne worked for many years in retail in downtown Belleville. She was an avid reader her entire life and loved to cook and garden.

A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden with Rev. James Buerster officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leaps of Love or Western Clinton County Senior Services and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.