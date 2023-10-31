Jessie M. Peterson, age 104 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, October 25, 2023, at the Glenwood in Greenville.

Jessie, the daughter of Sollie and Della Mae (Mayfield) Sandifer, was born August 24, 1919, in Greenville.

She grew up on the family farm and attended the local schools. Jessie worked at the Model Glove Factory, DeMoulin Brothers for 30 years as a steward in the ILGWA (Illinois Ladies Garment Workers Association), and Hillview Manor Nursing Home. In her retirement years she loved to travel and visited all fifty states at least once.

Jessie and Cletus Peterson were united in marriage January 14, 1939, in St. Charles, Missouri. They enjoyed many years together before his passing in 1987. They are the parents of Earl W. Peterson (deceased), Charles L. Peterson (deceased) and wife Avis who survives in Greenville, Daniel J. Peterson and wife Diane of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Janet E. Sievers and husband William of Maryville, Illinois.

She has 9 grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Jessie was one of 11 children.

Jessie was a long-time member of the Woburn Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Later in life she attended the Baptist Church near the Greenville library.

Private family interment will be in Montrose Cemetery, Greenville. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Send the family a condolence, share a memory or picture, visit www.donnellwiegand.com.