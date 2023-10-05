Joan M. “Joanie” Frohn, age 79, of Aviston, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her home. She was born August 21, 1944, in Breese, to the late Edwin and Agnes (nee Kampwerth) Langhauser. On June 16, 1965, she married Charles Frohn at St. Anthony’ Catholic Church in Beckemeyer, a union that brought them many years of love and companionship until Charles’ passing on April 12, 1999.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Langhauser; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Theodore and Helena, nee Wolters, Frohn; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Joe) Thole, Lorene (Jerome) Rehkemper, and Pauline (Vincent “Van”) Thuenemann.

Joanie is survived by her children, Steve (Amy) Frohn of Aviston, Tom (Tonya) Frohn of Aviston, and Amanda (Russell) Howell of Troy, MO; grandchildren, Abigayle (Benjamin) Hahn, Cody (Makayla) Frohn, Zane Frohn, Madeline Frohn, Ben Frohn, Ean Howell, Emma Howell, and Wyatt Howell; great-grandchildren, Braylon, Leni, Noa, and Lainey; siblings, Donna (Mitch) Griffith of Arizona, Sr. Carole Langhauser, PHJC of Indiana, and Rick (Nancy) Langhauser of Breese; and nieces and nephews.

Joanie's dedication to Wenneman Meat Co. in St. Libory spanned 17 years, showcasing her strong work ethic. She was not only a hardworking professional but also a caring homemaker who lent her hand to farm chores and milking cows. She was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Aviston, as well as an active member of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary. In her leisure time, Joanie found solace in tending to her beloved flowers and garden, solving crossword puzzles, and indulging in the occasional gamble. Her Magnolia friend group provided her with cherished moments, but above all, Joanie cherished spending time with her family, particularly her adored grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Murray Parents Association and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.