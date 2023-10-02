Leona M. Kaufman, age 85, of Trenton, Illinois, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She was born on November 24, 1937, in Belleville, Illinois, to her loving parents, the late Edgar and Elma Papproth, nee Burton.

On March 22, 1954, Leona entered into a lifelong partnership when she married Oliver “Scoop” Kaufman, Jr.

They shared 64 years of unwavering love and commitment until Scoop’s passing on September 27, 2022.

Together, they built a life filled with love and cherished memories.

In addition to her parents and husband, Leona was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Steven Kaufman and Timothy Kaufman, her brother Leonard Papproth, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene (Millie) Kaufman.

Leona is survived by her loving children, Scott (Geri) Kaufman of Highland and Shari (Karry) Major of Trenton; her cherished grandchildren, Andrew (Michelle) Kaufman, Michael Kaufman, Cory Alexander, Chris (Kim) Alexander, Brandy (Austin) Bregg, Valerie (Todd) Lancaster, Vanessa (Dominic) Bruno, and Travis Major; nine adoring great-grandchildren; and her dear brother, Roger (Sheila) Papproth of Harrisburg.

Leona’s journey began at Lebanon High School, where she graduated in 1955. She embarked on a career with Travelers Insurance Company at the St. Louis Branch from 1955 to 1958. After her marriage to Scoop, she embraced her role as a loving mother to four children. Leona had a passion for life, evident in her participation in numerous fair exhibits, her frequent visits to flea markets, and her dedication to her Avon customers, which ultimately led to the establishment of Leona’s Unique Boutique. Among her many joys were baking delectable treats for her family, indulging in pastries, enjoying sloppy joes with Lay’s lightly salted chips and Trenton Casey’s supreme pizza, and savoring every bite of pineapple upside-down cake.

Memorial Service will be Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Karry Major officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday October 8, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.