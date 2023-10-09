Marilyn R. Waggoner, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, June 20, 1935, in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Kenton and Sopha (nee Holley) Griffith.

On Saturday, May 16, 1953, she married Theodore P. Waggoner at Pocahontas, Arkansas, who passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 1998.

She was a member of First Congregational Church of Highland; Daughters of the American Revolution; Bridge Club (Master Bridge Player).

Marilyn was born and reared in Shelbyville, IL. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in l957. She worked in Shelbyville for a while and then moved to Collinsville, IL when she had started her family. She worked in Saint Louis and Collinsville. She and her family moved to Highland in 1969 where Marilyn had operated the Waggoner-Bellm Insurance Agency. She retired as an agent from her brokerage firm in l997.Marilyn enjoyed playing cards, Bridge and Duplicate Bridge, with several clubs. She also enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She collected Hallmark Christmas ornaments , sea shells and enjoyed doing crafts.

Survivors include:

Son – Blake A. (Shelby) Waggoner, Durham, NC

Son – Lance E. Waggoner, Mulberry Grove, IL

Daughter – Karla W. (David) Anderson, Lisle, IL

Daughter – Karen L. (Gordon) Premier, Akron, OH

Son – George T. (Amy) Waggoner, Hutchinson, KS

Daughter – Wendy W. Deibert, Highland, IL

Daughter – Stormi A. (Mark) Kidd, Highland, IL

Informant – Stormi A. Kidd, Highland, IL

Sister-In-Law – Roseanne Griffith, Pana, IL

Grandchild – Sean Waggoner

Grandchild – Ryan Waggoner

Grandchild – Alesha Ronat

Grandchild – Alexi Marti

Grandchild – Marissa Anderson

Grandchild – Erik (Cathleen) Anderson

Grandchild – Doug (Robin) Anderson

Grandchild – Tyler (Megan) Deibert

Grandchild – Kassi Deibert

Grandchild – Carl Waggoner

Grandchild – Casey (Dave) Ruzicka

Grandchild – George Robert (Nicole) Waggoner

Grandchild – Kattie (Garrett) Hoyt

Grandchild – Kayla (Nick) Todt

Grandchild – Krista (Seth) Jansen

Grandchild – Ashley (Robert) Jeager

Grandchild – Amanda Dolan

Grandchild – John (Amber) Braswell

Grandchild – Kalyn Premier

Grandchild – Jaret Premier

Great Grandchildren – 29.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Kenton Cyrus Griffith DIED: 8/16/79

Mother – Sopha Amy Griffith DIED: 4/10/57

Husband – Theodore Paul Waggoner DIED: 9/1/98

Son – Edward F. Waggoner – DIED: 8/17/1988

Brother – Ronald L. Griffith DIED: 1/20/23

Sister – Janine Eaton.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 6:30 PM on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Kevin Ray, Retired Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; Leaps of Love; or Donor’s Choice.