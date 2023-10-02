Melony L. Biver, age 48 of Worden, IL, died Friday, September 29, 2023, at Staunton Memorial Hospital in Staunton, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, October 22, 1974, in Alton, IL.

On Saturday, October 14, 2000, she married Keith J. Biver at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL, who survives.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Survivors include:

Husband – Keith J. Biver, Worden, IL

Daughter – Allison S. Biver, Worden, IL

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary, Hamel, IL.

Complete Obituary to follow.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Worden, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Worden, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Worden, IL.

Interment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Turtle Hospital, Marathon, FL; Worden Volunteer Fire Department or Alton High School Transition Scholarship.