Myrna B. Ambuehl, age 86 of Aviston, IL, died Monday, October 9, 2023, at Breese Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

She was born on Sunday, October 25, 1936, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Elda (nee Hug) Steiner.

On Saturday, April 24, 1954, she married Roland E. Ambuehl at Highland, IL, who passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2010.

She was a former member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL and Clinton County Farm Bureau.

Myrna was born in Highland, IL. She graduated Highland High School in 1954 as salutatorian. She married the love of her life, Roland in 1954. She was an avid bingo player including trips to Las Vegas to play bingo. She loved to do crafts, such as cross-stitching, quilting, Christmas ornaments and Christmas stockings. Her crafts have won numerous awards at the Madison County Fair including several Grand Champion Ribbons. She loved to travel, some trips were cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal and Hawaii. She traveled most of the United States. For 36 years she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and retired in 2001, having spent the last 20 years in the business office. Her past time was collecting Cardinal Baseball Cardinals, owl figurines, and souvenir spoons, magnets and thimbles from her travels.

Survivors include: Children – Kathy R. Gaultney, Centralia, IL; Debra K. (Terry) Combs, Keyesport, IL; Jeffrey R. (Bonnie) Ambuehl, Aviston, IL; Sandra J. Ambuehl, Breese, IL; Diane M. Ambuehl, Bartelso, IL; Grandchildren – Amy L. (Lucas) Seely; Nicholas R. (Fiancée Morgan Leemon) Ambuehl; Rance S. (Hana) Olliges; Blake T. (Jennifer) Olliges; Jennifer L. (Jason) Kuhlman; Rachel A. (Timmie) Dotson; Walter E. Gaultney; Great Grandchildren – Ten; Great Great Grandchildren – Three. She was preceded in death by: Husband – Roland E. Ambuehl – Died 9/25/2010; Father – Fremont A. A. Steiner – Died 6/11/1977; Mother – Elda L. Steiner (nee Hug) – Died 9/22/1990; Sister – Eileen E. Kirchhoff Luitjohan – Died 12/18/2019; Brother – Leland E. Steiner – Died 2/26/1988; Brother – Eldon F. Steiner – Died 5/11/1995. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.