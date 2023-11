Robert Welch, age 75 of Sorento, passed away Monday morning, October 30, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 3, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Sorento Food Pantry.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary will be posted www.donnellwiegand.com