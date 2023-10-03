Ruth G. Anderson, age 85 of Glen Carbon, IL, died Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL.

She was born on Saturday, February 26, 1938, in Breese, IL, the daughter of William and Mary Loreen (nee ) Anderson.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Ms. Anderson was born in Trenton, IL. Ruth grew up in Trenton and graduated from Trenton High School. She attended secretarial school in St. Louis. She had worked as an Executive Secretary for several companies in St. Louis and retired from Champion Paper Corp. in the early 2000’s. She had made her home in St. Louis until moving to Meridian Village, Glen Carbon, IL in 2001. Ruth loved to travel, both internationally and domestically. She was a baseball Cardinals fan and attended many games. She loved to go out to eat. Her collection of salt & pepper shakers was extensive. She also collected Hummel figurines and mementos from her travels.

Survivors include:

Sister-In-Law – Nancy H. Anderson (nee Henss), Glen Carbon, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Great Niece & Nephew – Many

She was preceded in death by:

Father – William B. Anderson – Died 6/01/1980

Mother – Mary L. Anderson (nee Hohe) – Died 2/16/2001

Brother – Donald B. "Andy" Anderson – Died 4/25/2006

Sister – Jane A. Saathoff – Died 11/05/2021

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Deacon Tom Ritzheimer, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Trenton, IL,

officiating.

Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Trenton, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meridian Village or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Trenton, IL.