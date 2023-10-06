Steven Jay Stroot, 70, of New Baden, IL passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 1, 2023. He suffered a heart attack while on vacation in Maine and passed peacefully.

Steve was born at the Naval Base Hospital in San Diego, California on February 11, 1953. The first child of Stanley Stroot and Norma (Hoffman) Stroot. He grew up in Quincy, IL surrounded by generations of loving family members on both sides. Steven attended St Francis School and later graduated from Quincy High School, class of 1971. He joined the United States Air Force, serving in The Vietnam War, Operation Desert Shield, and Operation Desert Storm. Steven retired from the Air Force after serving for 27 years.

Later in life, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management and was two classes short of a Master’s Degree in History from Park College. After retirement he worked several jobs including helping to establish the fuel tanks at Mid America Airport before it opened, as a Fuels Superintendent at Scott AFB, and most recently as the “Sarge” and “Strooter”- a Material Handler and Individual Protective Equipment Manager at the Scott AFB Armory.

Steve played the drums in several bands throughout his life. Including performing in the “Tops in Blue” competitions. Winning in 1977. Steve was an adept learner. He loved history, hunting, the great outdoors, restoring his 1969 Camaro, carpentry, canoeing, and many other things. He could fix just about anything and enjoyed crafting military shadow boxes for veterans. Steve spent many years volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, as a member of the Wesclin Athletic Booster Club, as a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and as a member of the VFW. He often volunteered his time and skills throughout the community. Whether it was refurbishing the Civic Center floor for the hockey teams, building props for a homecoming dance, or just helping with a project around town, he was always willing to lend a hand. Steve spent many years as a passionate volunteer for the St. Louis 2nd Rangers Division, helping to educate others, preserve history, and honor veterans. Steve loved swimming and backyard grilling with his family.

He was a devoted husband to his wife Jo Anne. This month marks their 46th Wedding Anniversary. They loved to travel and garden together. Steve was an inspiring father and a caring grandfather. He always had pocket candy, cookies, and a life lesson on hand.

He is survived by his wife Jo Anne, and his three children. Jesse (and Kari) Stroot of O’Fallon, Stephanie (and Josh) Weight of New Baden, and Jeff (and Kelly) Stroot of New Baden. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Sydney Butler, Tyler Butler, Michael Weight, Adilene Weight, Violet Weight, Stanley Stroot, Jessie Stroot, Jamison Stroot; his brother Jeff (and Jake) Stroot of Quincy IL, his sister Kim (Allen) Scheuermann of Payson, IL along with many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Steven is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Eugene Neff officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. The Vietnam Veterans will have a walk thru at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Steve to the U.S. 2nd Ranger Infantry Battalion of St. Louis at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/2ndRangersSTL or the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269 and will be accepted at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

Online condolences may be made to the Stroot family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.