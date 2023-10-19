Susan M. Clark, age 70 of Trenton, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Mrs. Clark was born in Rahway, New Jersey on February 14, 1953. She married Gary Clark at St. Dominic Church in Breese on March 8, 1975, and he survives in Trenton.

In addition to her husband Gary, Susan is also survived by her children – Jessica Hays and husband Christopher, and Angela Rowold and husband David, all of Trenton; her grandchildren – Alyssa Boulanger, Ethan Boulanger (Hannah), LeaMarie Davis (Jason), Dawson Rowold, Blake Rowold (Lily), and Brooke Rowold; and her in-laws — Ron Clark and wife Melody, Karen Beel, Jeff Clark and wife Donna, Sandy Albers and husband Dennis, Jim Clark, Jr. and wife Arlene, Melinda Thole and husband Dave, Donna Hellman, Paula Clark, Chris Clark and wife Karen, Lisa Kauling and husband Scott, and Robert Clark and wife Kelly.

She was preceded in death by a son – Timothy Clark in 1999; a granddaughter – Emma Rose Davis; her father-in-law and mother-in-law – James and Marcella Clark; a brother-in-law – Jim Beel; and a nephew, Taylor Clark.

Susan loved caring for children, whether she was at her daycare in Damiansville, Kountry Kids Korner, or working at the BCMW in Breese. She also drove a school bus for BCMW. Susan loved indulging in a good book and had donated thousands of books to local libraries after she read them. She had a soft spot in her heart for cats.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso with Fr. Thomas Lugge, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and again on Tuesday from 11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Clark are suggested to Children’s Hospital or to BCMW.

Online condolences may be shared with the Clark family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.