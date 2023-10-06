Terry “T-Bone” Mauser, age 58, of New Baden passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at hisvhome surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 20, 1965, in Olean, New York, the son of MargeryvMauser. He married Karen Athmer in Damiansville on September 9, 2006, and she survives in New Baden.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Dawn Dulle and husband Mike of Addieville; his siblings: Valerie and Robert Mokisz of Mascoutah, Julia Thurston and partner Bob Sasak of Smithton, Chris Dee and his son Zachary Dee of Belleville; grandchildren: Claire and Madeline Dulle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Duane and Terry Athmer of Ohio, Matt and Lynn Athmer of Germantown, Keith and Jane Athmer of Trenton, Michelle and Herman Wegmann of New Baden, Craig and Christina Athmer of Damiansville, Kelly and Jeff Elias of Breese and Jenifer Elias of New Baden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents John and Dorothy (Burroughs) Mauser; his sister Stephanie Williams; mother-in-law and father-in-law Bill and Rosie Athmer; and brother-in-law, Daryl Athmer.

T-Bone was a great family man that loved spending time with his grandchildren and all his “brats” as he liked to call them. He was a dedicated worker and had over 28 years of employment with Empire Comfort Systems in Belleville. He was a music fanatic which played in well to his passion for grilling. He was proud member of the D and T Grillin and Chillin Competition BBQ team where he and his partners won many 1st place prices for their excellent grilling skills.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials made in memory of Terry are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Association and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street,

New Baden, IL 62265.

Online condolences may be made to the Mauser family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.