Wayne J. Wirz, age 90 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, October 15, 2023, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, April 12, 1933, in Highland, IL, the son of Melvin and Esther (nee Hess) Wirz.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; American Legion Lee Iten Post #439, Highland, IL; and V.F.W. Post #5694, Highland, IL.

Wayne was born in Highland, IL. He grew up in Highland and graduated from Highland High School in 1951. Then he attended SIU-C, entered the US Army after one year; spent 2 years in Korea; and then attended Washington University. He worked at Tri City Groceries, May Department Stores in the Corporate Office with retiring in the early 1990’s. He started the American Legion baseball team in Highland in 1965, and were League Champions 1953 – 1973. Not only managed but lead fund raiser efforts for the team. He instilled sportsmanship and discipline with the players on his teams. He also chaired St. Patrick’s Day Fund raisers at Michael’s. He was General Manager of the ball team at the time of his death.

Survivors include:

Ex-Wife – Donna Marie Wirz, nee Marlo, Highland, IL

Ex-Wife – Janet Oberbeck Flamm Jenny, Highland, IL

Daughter – Allison Marie Wirz, Highland, IL

Daughter – Nancy B. (Dennis) Ramsey, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Brett (Special Friend Amy Tappy) Mallard, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Clayton Mallard, Alhambra, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Melvin Leo Wirz – Died Jan. 1985

Mother – Esther Gertrude Wirz, nee Hess – Died 10/01/1970

Son – Christopher A. Wirz – Died 3/05/1979

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Lee Iten Post #439.