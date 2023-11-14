Craig D. Thiems, age 80 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 6, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center in Greenville, IL.

He was born on Sunday, May 23, 1943, in Highland, IL, the son of Ira and Laura (nee Schwarz) Thiems.

He was a past member of the Highland Jaycee’s.

Craig was born in Highland, IL and a 1961 graduate of Highland High School. He worked at Basler Electric in the Coil Dept. and later at B-Line. He retired in 2009 from the Highland McDonald’s restaurant after working in their maintenance department for 31 years.

Survivors include:

Niece – Robin (Christian) Cooper, Hackettstown, NJ

Nephew – Scott (Sharon) Thiems, Indianapolis, IN

Great Nephew – Tyler (Chastity) Thiems

Great Niece – Allison (Thomas) Hermanek

Great Nephew – Derek (Lauren) Thiems

Great Nephew – Nathan Cooper

Great Niece – Jacie (Christian) DiGiralomo

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Ira I. Thiems died 4/19/1987

Mother – Laura B. Thiems (nee Schwarz) died 10/20/1993

Brother – Russell W. Thiems died 10/24/1992

Sister-In-Law – Patty Eilzabeth Thiems (nee Foehner) died 10/24/1992

Former Wife – Judy A. Satterle (nee Zobrist) died 12/4/2009

Should you have a remembrance of Craig, or have questions or family information, please feel free to reach out to Scott Thiems at scott.thiems@yahoo.com or 317 263 4595.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Per Craig’s wishes, there will be no service… just remember a life lived the way Craig wanted with a celebratory beer.