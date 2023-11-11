Abigail “Abi” L. Fuller, age 20 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.

She was born on Friday, August 15, 2003, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Howard Thomas Fuller and Patricia Scholes.

Abigail was born at Breese, IL and grew up in Highland, IL. She attended Highland High School. She and her boy friend lived in North Carolina for several years; she return to Highland the first of the year. In her short life, she had worked at McDonalds, Taco Bell and Hardys. She enjoyed drawing, playing video games and listening to music. Abi liked to collect “stickers”.

Survivors include:

Father – Howard Thomas Fuller, III, Highland, IL

Mother – Patricia Ann Scholes, Fairfield, IL

Sister – Kaitlyn “Katie” Fuller, Highland, IL

Sister – Samantha Grave Fuller, Fairfield, IL

Sister – Charlie Scholes, Fairfield, IL

Aunt – Michelle Clarkin, Highland, IL

Cousin – Wade Clarkin, Highland, IL

Cousin – Evan Clarkin, Highland, IL

Cousin – Paige Clarkin, Highland, IL

Paternal Grandfather – Howard Thomas Fuller, Jr., Highland, IL

Paternal Grandmother – Karen L. Fuller, nee Walsh, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Uncle – Todd Steven Fuller – Died 10/01/1975.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

No services to be scheduled.

Memorial Contributions to the Family would be appreciated in-care-of POB 187 Highland, IL62249.