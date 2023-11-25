Mrs. Adadell Sheathelm of Carlyle passed away November 22, 2023, surrounded by family at her home. She was born in Canton, Ill., August 17, 1938, the daughter of Roy E. and Ada A. (Lehmbeck) Wolf. She married Arthur R. Sheathelm June 15, 1960, in Jackson, Mich. He preceded her in death April 26, 1992. Her loving partner, Donald W. Schmitz, preceded her in death August 21, 2022.

Adadell is survived by her children Dina L. (Jeffrey) Scott of O’Fallon, Ill., Kurt A. (Jeanie) Sheathelm of Carlyle, and estranged adopted son Brent A. Sheathelm of Carlyle. Loving grandchildren, who also survive, include: Jason M. Sheathelm (partner Austin Gratzer) of Cheyenne, Wy.; Emma L. (Jeremy) Laird of Macomb, Ill.; Michael J. Scott (fiancé Will Moran) of O’Fallon, Ill.; and Erin L., Chase A., Bowie O. and Romee A. Sheathelm, all of Carlyle. Her great-grandson, Jackson L. Laird of Macomb, Ill., also survives, as do several nieces, nephews and her god children Andrew J. Rogness of Sturgis, Mich., Chaz D. Parmelee of Lansing, Mich., and Amber A. Matulis of Laingsburg, Mich.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law Joyce E. and Harry J. Hoke, and Barbara A. and Richard W. Rogness.

She was the great-granddaughter of Jacob C. and Barbry (Ulmer) Wolf, who were original settlers of Orion Township, Fulton County, Ill.

She is a 1956 graduate of Astoria (Ill.) High School.

Many people remember Adadell as a sales associate and greeter at the Carlyle Walmart from 1993 through 2016. Prior occupations include: telegraph operator at Western Union in Wilmette, Ill.; secretary at Consumers Power Company in Jackson, Mich.; secretary at Colwell Systems in Champaign, Ill.; clerk at the Union Banner in Carlyle; and surveyor’s assistant at A&A Land Surveying in Carlyle.

She was a charter member and past treasurer of the Carlyle Junior Woman’s Club, a past member of the Carlyle Cemetery Board, and the first woman appointed to the Carlyle Zoning Board.

In accordance to her wishes, her body was gifted to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo., for research.

A celebration of life will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on December 3. Guests can greet family and friends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.