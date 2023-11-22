Addie L. Shelton, age 107 of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Joe Hill, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Shelton are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.