Alvin W. Reinkensmeyer, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Mr. Reinkensmeyer was born in Breese on August 29, 1937, a son of the late William H.F. and Emma (nee Fruend) Reinkensmeyer. He married Mildred L. “Millie” Frueh at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle on October 15, 1967, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage together.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Mildred Reinkensmeyer of Carlyle; a son, Joe Reinkensmeyer and wife Laura of Carlyle; a daughter, Martha Reinkensmeyer of Carlyle; his step-grandchildren, Katie Clemens (Chris), Lizzie Twitchell (Andrew Williams), Allie Kozak (Nick), and Karleigh Twitchell; his step-great-grandchildren, Alice and Nora Clemens; his in-laws, Frances and Carroll “Butch” Mollett; and many nieces, great nieces, great-great nieces, nephews, great nephews, and great-great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Reinkensmeyer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Charlene (nee Tipsword) Frueh; his sisters, Vera Harre and husband Wilmer and Frieda Frederking and husband Eldor; and a nephew, Brad Harre.

Alvin lived a full life centered around his family and his faith. He was a hard-working dairy farmer who loved International Tractors. His dedication of farming led to his involvement with the Clinton County Farm Bureau, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., and the Illinois Holstein Association. After retiring from farming, Alvin enjoyed watching his bountiful garden grow. Some of his other hobbies included rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, watching Fox News, and playing pinochle and dominoes.

Mr. Reinkensmeyer proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of Holthaus-Kampwerth American Legion Post 1227, Beckemeyer. He was a dedicated member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle, and he never missed a Sunday church service. He and Millie and were often helping around church, and one of his favorite church activities was cooking apple butter. Alvin loved talking to friends and family on the phone, and always looked forward to Sunday family dinner.

Funeral services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 17, 2023, with Rev. Jonathan Jennings officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church on Thursday, November 16 from 4:00-7:00 PM and on Friday, November 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Reinkensmeyer are suggested to Beckemeyer American Legion, Messiah Lutheran Church, Christmas in Carlyle, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

