Arlene R. Mires, 86, of Highland, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at her home.

She was born on July 13, 1937, in Lebanon, IL, to Nicholas and Clara (nee Mersinger) Hohrein.

Arlene was a long-time resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and moved to Highland five years ago. She had many creative hobbies and enjoyed spending time with her friends, siblings, children, and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jules “Charlie” Mires; parents, Nicholas and Clara Hohrein; step-grandson, Michael J. Mires; brother, Cletus E. Hohrein; sister-in-law, Marcella “Sally” Hohrein; and brother-in-law, Donald “Don” Seifried.

Arlene is survived by her son, Edward “Ed” (wife, Xiaoling Tong) Luke; daughter, Laura (husband, Mike LaForge) Luke; stepdaughter, Deborah Bridges; stepson, Charles J. “Chuck” Mires, Jr.; grandchildren, Helen Peng, Tessa Luke, Brady Gwynn; brother, Norbert Hohrein; and sister, Rosemary Seifried.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Memorial Service: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL