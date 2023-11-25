Barbara Valle, age 66 of Greenville, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Barbara wanted to be remembered with a celebration, and the family will honor those wishes this spring and plan an event to remember her by. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. So many people were touched by Barbara, please share a memory or picture to be used on her tribute video by visiting www.donnellwiegand.com.

Barbara Ann was born December 19, 1956, in Granite City, Illinois. She grew up in Granite City, attended the local schools and Granite City High School. Barbara later got her GED and attended college at SWIC majoring in nursing.

For almost 30 years Barbara was married to Roger Lee Pace, they divorced, and he precedes her in death. Surviving are 3 children: Son Anthony Pace of Greenville, daughter Amanda Pace of Mascoutah and son Roger L. Pace of Hillsboro, IL. Barbara was a wonderful mother to her children, and many bonus children. Her home was always open. Often on a Saturday morning several kids would come over for biscuits and gravy.

She was Illinois first female molder at the Owens-Brockway Plant in Vandalia, Illinois. Barbara worked there for 10 years and prior at various jobs.

Barbara is also survived by her grandchildren: Jasper, Riot, Trinity, Lukas, Dawson, Wyatt, Charlotte and many bonus grandkids. Sister to Tina Valle of Granite City, Shelly Mosley of Fulton, MO, Glen Valle of Edwardsville and wife Linda, and John Valle of Missouri and wife Gail.

Preceded in death by her parents, mother Mary Singleton, step-father Lester Singleton and father Charles Valle, brothers Chuck Valle and Keith Singleton.

She will be missed by everyone. Barbara loved all and showed it by her actions every day. Memorials in her memory may be made to the family.