Betsy Jeanine Hodapp, 64, of Hoffman, IL, passed away at Breese Nursing Home on November 9, 2023 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on July 29, 1959, in Carlinville, IL, to the late Robert and Anita Jean Klaus. She married Daniel Hodapp on November 18, 2000 in Carlyle, Illinois.

She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and great aunt. Family was everything to her as she doted on her many nieces and nephews.

In her leisure time, Betsy enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting and many other types of handwork.

She loved her many pets over the years, especially her little pug, Mia. She will be remembered as one of the kindest individuals anyone could ever meet.

Betsy will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Daniel Hodapp; sister, Nancy McClatchey (Ron); nephew, Robert McClatchey (Amber); nieces, Bridget McClatchey, Candice Rancillio (Anthony), Chelsey Rakers (Adam), and Jill Klostermann (Paul); great-nephews, Carsen McClatchey, Lincoln Klostermann & Whitley Rakers; great-nieces, Dorothy McClatchey, Stella & Lucy Rancillio, Wylie Rakers, and Reagan Klostermann; brother-in-law, John Hodapp (Kris) & sister-in-law, Maribeth Hodapp; step daughter Lavonda Ricklefs (Thomas); step grandchildren Ethan & Blake Ricklefs; also many aunts , uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, father & motherin-law Marcus & Marcella Hodapp, and brother-in-law Ronald Hodapp.

Betsy graduated from Carlinville High School in 1977 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education from the University of Illinois in 1981. She began her career as a Home Economics teacher at Mulberry Grove High School before transitioning to Cloth World/JoAnn Fabrics in Springfield, IL. Betsy’s career took her to live in various locations, including Paducah, KY, Lynchburg, VA, Bloomington, IL, Lafayette, IN, Ferguson, and St Charles, Mo. In the year of 2001, she embarked on a new profession with the Illinois Secretary of State Driver’s License Facility, where she managed the Greenville location for many years before retiring on December 31, 2022, due to health reasons.

Betsy was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Carlinville, IL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle, IL, Funeral services will be held at 11 AM at St. Paul’s Church of Christ in Carlinville on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

There will be visitation for family and friends beginning at 10 AM before the funeral. Burial will be at Mayfield Cemetery, Carlinville, Illinois

In memory of Betsy, memorial contributions are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society or the donor’s choice. Donations can be made at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, located at 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be left to Betsy’s family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.

May Betsy Hodapp rest in eternal peace, and may her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.